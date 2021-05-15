Women are humans not robots – Mary Remmy Njoku says

Popular Nigerian actress cum Filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has reacted to the case of mothers who are also working.

According to Mary Njoko in a statement via her social media account, she said that it’s not easy being a mother and also working at the same time.

The mother of three who is married to IrokoTV boss, Jason Njoku said women have to either choose one or do a little of both, adding that men should also support their wives to create a balance.

Giving an example of a friend’s husband who complained to her that his wife has refused to work because she’s raising their four boys, Mary asked how he expects her to do both fully especially as the children are under the age of 10.

