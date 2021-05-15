TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of…

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment…

‘Did they curse you?’ – Nigerians drag Lizzy…

Women are humans not robots – Mary Remmy Njoku says

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actress cum Filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has reacted to the case of mothers who are also working.

According to Mary Njoko in a statement via her social media account, she said that it’s not easy being a mother and also working at the same time.

The mother of three who is married to IrokoTV boss, Jason Njoku said women have to either choose one or do a little of both, adding that men should also support their wives to create a balance.

READ ALSO

‘I left school to attend stage shows’ – Ibrahim Chatta…

Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran…

Giving an example of a friend’s husband who complained to her that his wife has refused to work because she’s raising their four boys, Mary asked how he expects her to do both fully especially as the children are under the age of 10.

See also:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson…

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold laments as Simi…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Baba Ijesha now frail and limping in police custody – Legal counsel

Nigerians react to video of Nigerian paedophile caught abroad, compares him to…

Women are humans not robots – Mary Remmy Njoku says

BBNaija: Like Tacha, Tolani Baj launches her logistics company

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold laments as Simi…

BBNaija’s Prince narrates how his ‘celebrity status’ has made…

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More