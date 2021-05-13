“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya Yafai’s page

Nigerians have been dragging Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, mercilessly on social media for her comment on Davido’s supposed American girlfriend, Mya Yafai’s Instagram post.

On her Instagram profile, the American model shared a cute picture of herself slaying. Adenike, who was enthralled by the picture, expressed her admiration for her beauty with a heart emoji.

This one-of-a-kind act earned her a brutal dragging, with Netizens accusing her of endorsing her cousin Davido’s relationship with his American girlfriend.

Recall that when news of their relationship broke on the internet, it sparked outrage on social media, as it was rumored that Chioma and Daivdo are no longer engaged in a serious relationship.

Here are some of the comments where she was dragged:

blessed_perfume_world wrote: Waoooo ur in support too.

Tamara origina wrote: @niko_babii girl you give me fake vibes

natasha_1994 wrote: You are fake yet you laugh with Chioma. You also friends witth Hailey’s mom. May we not come across such in-laws.

princessadeola wrote: You guys should stop they are all friends. You don’t need to blame her is Davido that you guys need to blame.

natasha_1994 wrote: she has a choice imagine if the roles were reversed, would she be happy with her in-law befriending her man’s ex-side pieces? She and her sister’s are so fake, so sad to watch.