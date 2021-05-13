TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran actor,…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya Yafai’s page

Social Media drama
By San

Nigerians have been dragging Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, mercilessly on social media for her comment on Davido’s supposed American girlfriend, Mya Yafai’s Instagram post.

On her Instagram profile, the American model shared a cute picture of herself slaying. Adenike, who was enthralled by the picture, expressed her admiration for her beauty with a heart emoji.
This one-of-a-kind act earned her a brutal dragging, with Netizens accusing her of endorsing her cousin Davido’s relationship with his American girlfriend.

READ ALSO

Grammy Wards: Davido will be celebrated in heaven – Man…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since…

Recall that when news of their relationship broke on the internet, it sparked outrage on social media, as it was rumored that Chioma  and Daivdo are no longer engaged in a serious relationship.

Read; I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya Yafai reveals

Here are some of the comments  where she was dragged:

blessed_perfume_world wrote: Waoooo ur in support too.

Tamara origina wrote: @niko_babii girl you give me fake vibes

natasha_1994 wrote: You are fake yet you laugh with Chioma. You also friends witth Hailey’s mom. May we not come across such in-laws.

princessadeola wrote: You guys should stop they are all friends. You don’t need to blame her is Davido that you guys need to blame.

natasha_1994 wrote: she has a choice imagine if the roles were reversed, would she be happy with her in-law befriending her man’s ex-side pieces? She and her sister’s are so fake, so sad to watch.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as Churchill and…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment she left on Mya…

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola shares special moments with her husband on their…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says, Nigerians react

”Save your money for TikTok costumes” Yomi Fabiyi to Iyabo Ojo after…

Only a fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the gist –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More