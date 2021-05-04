‘You are insensitive’ -Etinosa blasts BBNaija Tboss over her comment on ladies with beards

Nollywood actress, Etinosa has blasted Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tboss over a comment she made on ladies with a moustache.

According to Tboss, females with a moustache should learn to take them off so they can stop confusing her about their gender.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the mother of one wrote;

“Dear females, you see that strip of hair that’s on the top of your lip yeah? Yessss That moustache take it off. Please take it off. Some of y’all got so much hair I will be confused if you’re a man or a woman.”

Reacting to this in a very angry way, PCOS survivor, Etinosa wrote;

“Did it ever occur to you that some women with moustache have it as s result of medical condition they are dealing with? For me it’s PCOS. The more you take the hair out the more it comes so if you are lucky to have it faint you are advised to just leave it.

TBoss, everyone is dealing with something. That public statement you made was so insensitive. Please be

nice and use google next time you gave the urge to give unsolicited advice especially about a woman’s body. If they tell you a word now you will be on camera and start crying. Ozuor”

