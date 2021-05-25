‘You are looking for trouble’ – Fans react as Etinosa calls Bobrisky a ‘Man’

Social media users have reacted to actress, Etinosa’s recent update about controversial crossdresser Bobrisky.
This comes after Etinosa shared a photo with Bobrisky and another man. Captioning the photo, the mother of one said she was chilling with men that matters.
In her words;
“Chilling with men that matter @westinehotels … W/ @ktsele1 and my lovely sweetheart @bobrisky222”
This caption has generated reactions as many netizens pointed out that she was looking for trouble by referring to Bobrisky as a man.
See some comments the caption generated below;
@abigialchris wrote: @etinosaofficial U could say man. Nt men. Now every one knows Bob is men
@uzee_usman wrote: @etinosaofficial I know say this matter go scatter internet soon trouble maker
@nduka_ernest wrote: Etinosa de find trouble
@anastasianobis wrote: Momma please change that caption
@bella_organicskincare wrote: Chilling with a man and woman
