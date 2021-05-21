“You don’t love old men, you love their money” – Dencia tackles women that marry old men

Dencia wondered why those women don’t marry broke old men if they are so certain that older men are preferable to younger men.

Those women, she claims, are deceiving themselves because it is clear that they married their old husbands for financial gain.

Taking to Snapchat, she wrote,

“Young women who swear they love their ready to die old husbands kill me…. No sis you love the $$, If you love old men so much, why ain’t y’all marrying the broke 70 & over ones”

See her post below,

Dencia, on the other hand, recently made a social media post about her mother.

The 33-year-old recently took to Snapchat to explain her mother’s personality. Her mother, according to the singer, is childish, ineffective, and never takes anything seriously.

In her words,

“My mom is so childish & useless.. I see why I am how I am.. She doesn’t take nothing seriously, we are the same person and it’s fucked!! Two head strong, hard working useless Arians”.