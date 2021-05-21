TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira…

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ –…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking their…

Omo Baba Olowo – Congratulations pour in for Davido as he…

“You don’t love old men, you love their money” – Dencia tackles women that marry old men

Social Media drama
By San

Dencia wondered why those women don’t marry broke old men if they are so certain that older men are preferable to younger men.
Those women, she claims, are deceiving themselves because it is clear that they married their old husbands for financial gain.

Taking to Snapchat, she wrote,

READ ALSO

You married a wife not a cook – Wale Jana to men

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

“Young women who swear they love their ready to die old husbands kill me…. No sis you love the $$, If you love old men so much, why ain’t y’all marrying the broke 70 & over ones”

See her post below,

Dencia, on the other hand, recently made a social media post about her mother.
The 33-year-old recently took to Snapchat to explain her mother’s personality. Her mother, according to the singer, is childish, ineffective, and never takes anything seriously.

Read; Nigerians drag singer, Dencia for calling her mother useless and childish

In her words,

“My mom is so childish & useless.. I see why I am how I am.. She doesn’t take nothing seriously, we are the same person and it’s fucked!! Two head strong, hard working useless Arians”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You don’t love old men, you love their money” – Dencia tackles women that…

There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she rates Abuja higher…

BBNaija’s Neo recounts how he was saved from police harassment on his way…

Boko Haram Leader Shekau is still alive but with serious injuries

Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah makes new revelations about her…

‘ I started from the foot of the ladder’ Actor Lateef Adedimeji shares a story…

Woman recounts how her husband slapped her for asking him to wash plates

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More