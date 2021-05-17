‘You make me cry’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo reacts to her teenage lover’s birthday message to her

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has reacted to the birthday message her teenage lover, Bobby Maris wrote for her on Instagram.

Recall that in the birthday message, Bobby said they met at an event and he approached her, despite the fact that she was seated at the VIP section. He further said that Uche means the world to him and he loves her so much.

Reacting to this, the ‘soon mum to be’ took to the comment section of the post to write;

“you make me Cry only tears of Joy my Sugar. Thank God I let you Carry me away from Pain. Love u too.”

Another Instagram user identified as @jerseyboss___ also wrote: You get confidence oh , You woo Celeb, maybe she was ur friend before…

@ucheogbodo replied with : @jerseyboss___”he is a lion”