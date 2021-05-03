TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes over video of Ruth Kadiri and daughter

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has commented under an instagram video of her colleague, Ruth Kadiri and daughter Reign,

Kadiri took to Instagram on Sunday to share a dotting video of herself and lookalike daughter as they share a lovely conversation and recite poems together. The scene melted the hearts of thousands of followers on the mother of one’s page and one of the admirers was Mercy Johnson who couldn’t help be react to the striking resemblance between Ruth Kadiri and her daughter.

The mother of four wrote: “Omg, Ruth na yourself you born….that dimple 😍😍😍God bless you.”

READ ALSO

‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And…

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba…

Watch the video below:

In other news, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has reacted to Ruth Kadiri’s claims that Nollywood is full of Gossips and biased people.

Recall that Ruth took to Instagram to call out the organizers of Eko star film and Tv awards for overlooking and not finding her worthy of the award because she does not belong to a particular clique in the industry.

According to Halima, Ruth is right about the clique, gossip and sentiments going on in the Nigerian movie industry.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes over video of Ruth…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling…

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes Chioma’s son,…

Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blames, go & work – Timaya to Eedris…

Actor, Chris Attoh secretly holds third wedding with another woman

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More