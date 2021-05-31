“Your potential is gold hidden in you, dig to get it out” – BBNaija star, Alex motivates fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Alex Asogwa, commonly known as Alex Unusual has taken to Insagram to motivates fans. The reality TV star, has posted an incredible motivational piece about human potential.
The former Big Brother Naija contestant took to Instagram to show gorgeous images of herself and encourage her fans to explore their hidden talents.
People should not waste their potential by living an average life, according to her.

Read her full post below,

“To whom life is given, potentials are. When life becomes a war, weaponize your potentials. When it’s a bumpy ride, maximize your potentials. Do so positively as you have an infinite potential. Realize your gift, realize that you yourself are a gift.
.
Your potential is gold hidden in you. Dig to get it out.
.
Don’t squander your potentials living a life that is far less than the life of your capabilities. Human potential is the only limitless resource the world has.”

