TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Shalom

A 100-year-old man has narrated how he met his wife after years of being single and eating raw meat.

The elderly man who claims that he enjoys eating raw meat because cooking the meat will kill its vitamins, said he’s so happy to be married to his new wife.

According to his story shared by Afrimax, he met his wife when he got drunk and had a hangover.

He asked her to give him more beers but she refused and gave him soup to eat. However, after she left, he kept on drinking and thinking about her.

He finally saw her again around 2pm and invited her over to his place. She came over and since then, he has refused to let her go, as he fell in love with her, and they have now tied the knot in a marriage ceremony.

Watch video below!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message she sent to him…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

New video of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua sparks wedding rumour (Watch)

Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars his father, Wizkid…

More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating evidence against him…

Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi discloses what a woman did to her for sitting…

‘Pay up your debt’- Car dealer pleads with Dino Melaye to pay up the…

BBNaija Ka3na issues stern warning to Erica, Nengi and others ahead of the…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about me’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More