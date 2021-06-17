A 100-year-old man has narrated how he met his wife after years of being single and eating raw meat.

The elderly man who claims that he enjoys eating raw meat because cooking the meat will kill its vitamins, said he’s so happy to be married to his new wife.

According to his story shared by Afrimax, he met his wife when he got drunk and had a hangover.

He asked her to give him more beers but she refused and gave him soup to eat. However, after she left, he kept on drinking and thinking about her.

He finally saw her again around 2pm and invited her over to his place. She came over and since then, he has refused to let her go, as he fell in love with her, and they have now tied the knot in a marriage ceremony.

