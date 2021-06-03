3 pots got burnt in 2 days – Nigerian man reveals as he commences search for a wife over his ceaseless burning of food

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

A Nigerian man identified as Toba Adedeji has taken to social media to reveal he is in search of a wife.

This comes as the man who is obviously a bachelor revealed he has burnt three pots in two days while cooking.

The man revealed he is tired of getting the same result when he cooks.

Toba Adedeji took to his social media account to write, ”I am tired of getting this kind of result when I cook. If you are available for marriage send emoji. Three pots got burnt in 2days.

See his post below;

The post has gone viral on social media with many online users reacting to it.

