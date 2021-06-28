TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV…

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most…

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off 3-storey building (Full story)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Francis Chibuike, a 400-level optometry student of Abia State University, Uturu, has unfortunately died after jumping off a 3-storey building.

According to eye witnesses, the deceased was allegedly high on drugs when he jumped from his lodge, Favour Lodge located off the campus on Saturday evening.

READ ALSO

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

God told me TB Joshua is in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die…

Further reports alleged that he could not handle the effect of the hard drug known as Colorado which he allegedly took.

Some students who pleaded anonymity narrated that his friends reportedly locked him in the room and went in search of garri to restore him back to consciousness, but the deceased went through the balcony and jumped down from the building with blood gushing out from his head before they returned.

Guardian reported that Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the institution, Navy Commander ThankGod Evulobi (retired) confirmed the incident, describing it as one of the consequences of hard drugs.

According to Evulobi, the deceased who is from Imo State drugged himself and told his friends that he was going out only for him to jump out from the window.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off 3-storey…

TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

Nigerians react as Kemi Olunloyo twerks for Denrele Edun

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

Man cries out after his wife collected N300K from her ex boyfriend

BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More