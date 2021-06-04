60-year-old woman believed to have died from Covid throws family into shock as she returns home two weeks later

After a woman died of Covid-19, her grieving family was taken aback when she returned home two weeks after her funeral.

Muktyala Girijamma, a 60-year-old woman, was proclaimed dead in May after catching coronavirus and was cremated right away.

Muktyala Girijamma, a 60-year-old woman, was proclaimed dead in May after catching coronavirus and was cremated right away, when they tried to visit her at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital, where she was receiving treatment, they were told she had died and had to be cremated.

The family could only see the body from a distance due to Covid-19 requirements, and it was firmly wrapped in plastic until it was cremated.

Muktyala’s nephew, Nagu said,