TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking story (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 72-year-old grand mother who has been ‘pregnant’ for the past 30 years of her life, has shared her heartbreaking ordeal.

In a video shared by Afrimax, the aged woman who was spotted with a protruding stomach, narrated her experience and how she got pregnant 30 years ago till date.

According to her, she took in 6 months after she lost her husband. She quickly went for a check-up where it was confirmed that she was pregnant with a male child.

READ ALSO

Mother narrates emotional story of how her children who were…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

However, when she checked in at the hospital 6 months later, she was told that what was in her womb had taken another form and is no longer a boy.

Unfortunately, medical doctors told her that they wouldn’t be able to carry out an operation to remove what was inside, because she might die with it.

The poor woman decided to accept her fate, hoping that one day, she would be devoured by whatever is in her belly.

On how she survives, she said kind-hearted neighbours provide her meals, and her grandchildren also look after her.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

ASUU to commence warning strike on June 8

Uche Elendu slams fan who faults her for congratulating Nuella Njubigbo and her…

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Cameroonian singer, Dencia anticipates the return of P-square in African…

Emotional moment a solider knelt to propose to his girlfriend at her place of…

My boyfriend slapped me because I playfully refused to return his N1,200 – Lady…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More