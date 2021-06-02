A 72-year-old grand mother who has been ‘pregnant’ for the past 30 years of her life, has shared her heartbreaking ordeal.

In a video shared by Afrimax, the aged woman who was spotted with a protruding stomach, narrated her experience and how she got pregnant 30 years ago till date.

According to her, she took in 6 months after she lost her husband. She quickly went for a check-up where it was confirmed that she was pregnant with a male child.

However, when she checked in at the hospital 6 months later, she was told that what was in her womb had taken another form and is no longer a boy.

Unfortunately, medical doctors told her that they wouldn’t be able to carry out an operation to remove what was inside, because she might die with it.

The poor woman decided to accept her fate, hoping that one day, she would be devoured by whatever is in her belly.

On how she survives, she said kind-hearted neighbours provide her meals, and her grandchildren also look after her.

Watch the video below;