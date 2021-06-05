TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that a popular doctor in Lagos State has allegedly warned Bobrisky against surgical operations.

According to Gistlovers blog, the doctor mentioned that Bobrisky’s skin is already 85% damaged, so conducting any surgery on him is a big risk.

Gistlovers wrote;

“It was revealed that,After checking and running test on him, Bobrisky was told to wait for 2months because his skin damage is 85 percent and that is a big risk.

Bobo say no he wants it in 2months and signed all the necessary documents that no one should be held responsible if he dies.THE MATTER NA IF I DIE I DIE🤣🤣🤣🤣This Doctor is a very popular doctor,all of Una sabi the doctor but me I no go call name sha make i no spoil the doctor work🤣🤣I come in peace,Igi Ewedu oni wo pawa o,Dr Anu knife no go touch us o”.

