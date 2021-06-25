Prophet Omotosho Tope Joseph of Word Diet International Gospel Church, has declared that a housemate of the upcoming BBNaija show will set the house ablaze for Jesus.

According to the prophet who took to his Facebook account to make the prophecy, a housemate of the show will do wonders for Christ and set the house ablaze.

The prophet maintained that this year’s BBnaija show will take a different turn, as God will hijack the show and there will be a mighty revival.

“Prophecy alert 🚨”I see god hijacking this year big brother nigeria with mighty revival. Watch this prophecy it will come to pass one of them shall set the house ablaze for Jesus. #otjsawit2021,” he wrote in a Facebook post.