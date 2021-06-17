TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“A good woman doesn’t need charm to keep a man, her character is enough” – Mercy Eke

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke has advised ladies to have a good character if they want to keep a man.

According to the BBNaija winner, keeping a man does not require charms, but a good attitude and behavior on the part of the woman.

Mercy Eke advised ladies to respect their men and pamper them, because it works like magic and their men would never get tired of them.

“A good woman doesn’t need a charm to keep a man. Her character is enough to make a man never to get tired of her. Every man needs respect and peace of mind”.

“I totally agree. Bia feminists avoid me. Ladies be his peace of mind. Works like magic”, Mercy wrote.

