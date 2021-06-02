About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave, allegedly buried for ritual by her fiance

The body of an NSCDC officer who went missing 18 months ago has been discovered in a small grave in Benue State’s Obi Local Government Area.

Josephine Cynthia Inalegwu Onche, the deceased, was reported missing by her family in December 2019, some days before her wedding.



She was said to have gone to the market to buy some wedding supplies but never returned home.

Her body was discovered and removed from a shallow grave in a neighbouring local government near Otukpo last week, according to recent reports.

It was reported that a commercial biker revealed the location where her fiancé reportedly killed and buried her for ritual purposes.

“An okada man who knew what happened to late Cynthia Onche went to her family members and gave them the news.

He led them to arrest her proposed Igbo husband who led the police to Ogun State where they arrested a native doctor, a Yoruba man, who performed the ritual at Obi Local Government Area before he later relocated to the South West. Both the proposed husband and the native doctor have confessed to committing the crime and are presently in police custody in Otukpo.”

Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at Otukpo-Icho, in Otukpo.