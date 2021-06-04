Actor, Mofe Duncan breaks silence on allegations that he bought a car on credit

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has broken his silence following allegations that he bought a car on credit and refused to pay.

Recall that Mofe was called out by a crossdresser identified as Michelle over claims that he was a debtor.

Reacting to this, the 38-year-old said the rumour was not true and he has never had any encounter with the crossdresser.

Taking to Instagram to debunk the rumour, Mofe wrote;

“So I have blocked Instablog since 2018, yet people still find ways to screengrab posts about me and send. Many before now I have ignored, but today I have a bit of time. Instablog have failed to verify facts before posting just to drive traffic, but that’s okay… it is what is it. ☆ So I just got off a flight from Lagos to Abuja and I started receiving calls, messages and DMs and trolls calling me debtor and I’m completely confused as to what this is about. • Slide 2 shows the DM between @michellepage.2 and myself… NOTHING. I have not been contacted prior to now, I do not know what I am owing you for or how much. I am not governed by the fear of being on blogs, been there done that have the tee-shirt for it, it doesn’t stop me or slow me down. • Just kindly let me know what I am owing you for, how much I am owing you and the date of whatever it is the transaction is because this blog calling doesn’t solve anything. And if your claim is valid, the matter would be resolved and you go about your business. • You haven’t contacted me yet I’m seeing via blog screengrabs that am owing you? HOW? We don’t even follow each other, yet I am owing you? WHEN? I have never seen your page before now (unless you changed your handle), yet am owing you? WHO? ☆

•

•People always say just ignore the blogs, yes good idea… but they fail to realize how hard one works to do good things to make others happy and someone out of nowhere would come and pour sand in your garri. IT’S UNJUST. ☆ @michellepage.2 if you want to talk to me directly, stop going through the corners. Your move.”