TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

Actor, Yemi Solade under fire over his comment on Twitter Ban

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has been under the fire since a video where he made a comment about the Twitter Ban in Nigeria surfaced on social media.

In the video, Yemi Solade said that although the Twitter ban trampled on our fundamental human rights; however, Twitter was not helping the country as the Nigerian youths were always instigated negative comments on the government.

Yemi’s opinion did not go down with many on social media and it had earned him lots of dragging.

READ ALSO

Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies…

Actor, Mofe Duncan breaks silence on allegations that he…

See some comments generated below;

@damilarae__ wrote “Sometimes it’s difficult to know if someone is wise or extremely foolish until they open their mouth. This right here is a very good example of that. I used to believe he’s wise but guess I have been very wrong all these while!!!”

@topgistblog wrote “You sense, sense can never be common…. Spitting out rubbish.”

@torimedon wrote “All these ones na typical examples of maturity and sense is not by age o”

@shawnexiss wrote “Celebrity for mouth, nothing for brain”

@estheraccy wrote “The most foolish statement of the day”

Watch the video below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Yemi Solade under fire over his comment on Twitter Ban

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

We will not stop tweeting – Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Lady reveals what her 3-year-old daughter told her after she broke up with her…

Fans react as BBnaija celebrity, Vee falls sick and gets hospitalized

Nigerian man narrates why he is confused over two sisters he met in church

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More