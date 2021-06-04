Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerians express shock at Yul Edochie's bravery to tell father about leaving school

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to pen down a tribute to his father, Pete Edochie.

According to Yul, his father, Pete Edochie was a disciplined, strict and contented man.

Speaking further, the actor said his father had just 4 pairs of trousers because he was not financially buoyant, still, he taught his children to work hard, believe in God and be upright citizens.

In his words;

“At a time, while raising us his six children, this great man had only 4 pairs of trousers… Black, brown, blue and grey… But he never cared…He hardly bought new things for himself… All he cared about was taking care of his family and giving his children the best… Then he was a civil servant before the movies came.
There wasn’t much money but he would never take anything that doesn’t belong to him.
Then if we come back from school with anyone’s pen or book, your nyash go catch fire for him hand.
Amongst many other things, my parents taught us to be content with whatever we have, work hard, believe in God and be upright citizens.
All he kept on saying was this ‘if I give my children the best training and the best education they will survive anywhere and they’ll never lack and I will be a fulfilled father…
Now that I’m older, with each passing day, I appreciate you and mum so much more.
Thank you. Thank you, Dad. Thank you Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie Thank You.”

