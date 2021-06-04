Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her daughter’s death

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has taken to Instagram to show off her lover.
This comes barely a year after the death of her only child.
According to Ada, she is grateful to her lover for everything he does for her.
Sharing a photo with him, the 47-year-old wrote;
“I LOVE you !! thank you for everything you do for me!! #iamjustgeatfull
#iamintentional #IAMSAVEDYGRACE #[email protected]”
Taking to Ada’s comment section to react;
@rifyndy wrote “Congratulations Ada. you deserve the happiness”
@kingpaparazi wrote “He is such a wonderful person and very understanding person…May God bless you both”
@agathamoreno wrote “My untouchable lovers”
@u9icee wrote “I’m happy for her… I love when people who truly deserve happiness find it. It’s a beautiful thing”
@empressnjamah wrote “They won’t give me photo credit ohhh…..am deleting the picture and don’t beg me ohh, I also quit as your personal photographer..my lawyers will call you”
