Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her daughter’s death

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has taken to Instagram to show off her lover.

This comes barely a year after the death of her only child.

According to Ada, she is grateful to her lover for everything he does for her.

Sharing a photo with him, the 47-year-old wrote;

“I LOVE you !! thank you for everything you do for me!! #iamjustgeatfull

#iamintentional #IAMSAVEDYGRACE #[email protected]”

Taking to Ada’s comment section to react;

@rifyndy wrote “Congratulations Ada. you deserve the happiness”

@kingpaparazi wrote “He is such a wonderful person and very understanding person…May God bless you both”

@agathamoreno wrote “My untouchable lovers”

@u9icee wrote “I’m happy for her… I love when people who truly deserve happiness find it. It’s a beautiful thing”

@empressnjamah wrote “They won’t give me photo credit ohhh…..am deleting the picture and don’t beg me ohh, I also quit as your personal photographer..my lawyers will call you”