Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her daughter’s death

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has taken to Instagram to show off her lover.

This comes barely a year after the death of her only child.

According to Ada, she is grateful to her lover for everything he does for her.

Sharing a photo with him, the 47-year-old wrote;

“I LOVE you !! thank you for everything you do for me!! #iamjustgeatfull
#iamintentional #IAMSAVEDYGRACE #[email protected]

Taking to Ada’s comment section to react;

@rifyndy wrote “Congratulations Ada. you deserve the happiness”

@kingpaparazi wrote “He is such a wonderful person and very understanding person…May God bless you both”

@agathamoreno wrote “My untouchable lovers”

@u9icee wrote “I’m happy for her… I love when people who truly deserve happiness find it. It’s a beautiful thing”

@empressnjamah wrote “They won’t give me photo credit ohhh…..am deleting the picture and don’t beg me ohh, I also quit as your personal photographer..my lawyers will call you”

Via Instagram
