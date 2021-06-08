Actress, Anita Joseph celebrates the 4th year she met her husband, MC Fish

Actress, Anita Joseph has taken to Instagram to celebrate the 4th year she met her husband, MC Fish.

According to Anita, she met MC Fish exactly 4 years ago and since then, she has had peace of mind and constant glow.

Speaking further, the 35-year-old said it has been the best 4 years of her life and she will choose him again in her next life.

Read all Anita wrote below;

“It’s been Four years of fucking with you “

Dear boyfriend turned Hubby and best friend

It’s been four good years of my Life”

Four years of God’s faithfulness

Four years of waking up to the best man best husband on earth “

Four years of full tank Filling eiiiiiiii

Four years of peace of mind”

Four years of constant Glow “

to us @realmcfish as we will celebrate our

100 years together stronger and in Good health Amen

I will choose you over and over again Pappy “

Thank God I never listened to them that said we will never work smh “

And I asked what do they know ndi aramashiogri

Story for another Day

8th of JUNE will always be special to us”