TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

Actress, Anita Joseph celebrates the 4th year she met her husband, MC Fish

Entertainment
By Kafayat
anita-joseph-husband-pant

Actress, Anita Joseph has taken to Instagram to celebrate the 4th year she met her husband, MC Fish.

According to Anita, she met MC Fish exactly 4 years ago and since then, she has had peace of mind and constant glow.

Speaking further, the 35-year-old said it has been the best 4 years of her life and she will choose him again in her next life.

READ ALSO

‘Praying for Nigeria without action won’t…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe eulogize actress, Adunni Ade on…

Read all Anita wrote below;

“It’s been Four years of fucking with you “
Dear boyfriend turned Hubby and best friend
It’s been four good years of my Life”
Four years of God’s faithfulness
Four years of waking up to the best man best husband on earth “
Four years of full tank Filling eiiiiiiii
Four years of peace of mind”
Four years of constant Glow “
to us @realmcfish as we will celebrate our
100 years together stronger and in Good health Amen
I will choose you over and over again Pappy “
Thank God I never listened to them that said we will never work smh “
And I asked what do they know ndi aramashiogri
Story for another Day
8th of JUNE will always be special to us”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fans celebrate IG comedian, Zicsaloma for finally getting himself an expensive…

‘You have a dirty and disgusting spirit’ – Singers, Tiwa…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Salvage and Sheyi Shay’s fight…

Toke Makinwa states why it is important to always tell the truth to your…

Actress, Anita Joseph celebrates the 4th year she met her husband, MC Fish

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be posioned (Video)

Daddy Freeze says why Nigerian pastors should set aside their differences and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More