Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

Entertainment
By Kafayat
anita-joseph-husband-pant

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has opened up on her infertility challenges and some of the negative talks she comes across on social media over her inability to bear a child after almost two years of her marriage.

According to Anita, she is fighting some private battles and many have no idea what she is going through.

Speaking further, the 36-year-old said she has been asked horrible questions on social media over her failure to bear a child but she has developed a thick skin and what she does is ignore these types of questions.

In her words;

“I am always in high spirits but I have also had to fight some private battles. I don’t even know how to put some of the things I have experienced in words. It is funny that people come to my social media page to ask me why I am not pregnant. People have said many unprintable things and I find them very naughty and silly. People that make those kinds of comments are just low lives. Some would even ask if my husband does not have sperm. However, I handle it well by ignoring them. I believe that if one is well mannered and has a proper upbringing, there are some statements one would not make on social media. Words are very sensitive, so I have built an armour around myself. I have always said that marriage is beautiful and I am a testimony to that.”

“Ever since I got married, I have become more beautiful and glow differently because I have peace. There are a lot of married people who do not have peace in their homes. Money and material possessions may finish but one’s peace is sacrosanct. I have heard people say that if one does not have money, one cannot have peace of mind. But, there are people that have money, yet don’t have peace. I am grateful for my husband. He is God-sent and we are content with our lives. Some of my friends did not expect me to settle down with a hype man but I am glad I did. Who does not need a hype man in their lives? My heart certainly beats for him.” Anita said.

Via Kemi Filani News
