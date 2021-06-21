Actress, Eniola Badmus calls out a troll for sending her numerous death threats

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has called out a troll for sending her numerous death threats on Instagram.

According to Eniola, an Instagram user identified as @Fiy_Liaw has been bombarding her with lost of death threats messages.

In the screenshot of the chats, @Fiy_Liaw said she’s very ready for the actress and should bear in mind that anytime or day she leaves her house will be her last day on earth, even if she tries to walk with the police.

Captioning her post on Instagram, the plus-sized actress wrote;

“Happening right now……This person constantly writes me and say different things to me…….I don’t know him and do not wish to know him members of the public Egbami ooooooooo”

Reacting to this;

@bobrisky222 wrote “Nothing will happen to you my love, no one was there when God created you, so nobody can take your life. Keep ur head up sis and continue to shy”