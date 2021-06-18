Actress Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about the persistent controversies on social media

Nollywood actor, Eniola Badmus has lamented bitterly about the persistent controversies on social media.

According to the plus-sized actress, Instagram has turned into another thing and she dare not say a word to avoid been criticized.

Taking to the photo-sharing app to say this, Eniola wrote;

“This Instagram Avenue den don turn am to another thing but if we talk nau them go come after us but we remain unshakable shaa.”

Reacting to Eniola’s post,

@abigail_obaro wrote “People no longer have secrets… people now run to insta to share their problems unnecessarily. The public don’t even care, D’s persons still end up sorting their shits off social media so why bring it here..everybody go just use the matter pass time & that’s it…God help us….”

@oktimileyin wrote “Abeg choose your struggle, peace of mind above all things, and Instagram talk no Dey bring money, na only poto poto”

@abigail_obaro wrote, “It’s rather becoming a trouble zone…”

@studio9_fotography wrote “Dem don turn am to mogbejomide oh Aunty mi”