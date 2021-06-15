TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband,…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for…

Actress, Lilian Esoro allegedly in a relationship with Super Eagles player, Ighalo

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and Super Eagles player, Ighalo are allegedly in a relationship.

This comes after Lilian’s comments was spotted under Ighalo’s Instagram posts.

According to controversial blogger, cutie_julls, the bond between the actress and Ighalo are growing stronger and the love birds might make their relationship public as they have been keeping it a secret.

READ ALSO

Ighalo’s estranged wife, Adesuwa reacts to rumour of…

‘My super role model’ – Toyin Abraham…

@cutie_julls wrote;

“Ndi na ‘ara amu … every small thing, “Cutie with fake gist” Abeg, Oga Ighalo and Lilian on a date together and serving is different pics on different days respectively. Same place. Happy couple goals. Shebi when Cutie said they are dating, Ona say Cutie was lying abi? In your faces jor… Is Oghalo marrying Lilian when his divorce finally goes through? We’ll find out”

Recall that the mother of one has finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Ubi Franklin and she is now free to get married again,

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband, Segun Wealth opens…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ighalo’s estranged wife, Adesuwa reacts to rumour of his relationship with…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

How Twitter wrote to us to seek dialogue over the suspension- FG

Bestie Saga: Actor Benedict Johnson slams ex-bestie, Uche Elendu for calling him…

Actress, Lilian Esoro allegedly in a relationship with Super Eagles player,…

‘My husband is my God’- Sex therapist claims, as she narrates what…

‘My super role model’ – Toyin Abraham eulogizes actress,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More