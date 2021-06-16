Actress, Mercy Aigbe brags about being the coolest mum

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has crowned herself the coolest mum on earth.

This comes after Mercy’s daughter, Michelle gained 1million followers on Instagram

According to the 43-year old, she sacrificed a lot for her daughter to get to that stage.

Taking to her official Instagram page to brag about this, the proud mum of two shared a video with her daughter, Michelle.

In the video, Mercy was seen sitting on the floor and doing all she could to get a perfect shot of her daughter.

Captioning the video, the fashionista wrote;

“I am the coolest Mum Ever… Ever wonder who was taking her all those fine, fine pictures when she came home for holidays? Big Congratulations my love @michelleio__ on your 1 MILLION IG followers! I am super proud of all your achievements and blessed to have you as my first fruit!

The big 20 loading!!!!! I miss you tho @michelleio__ see you soon! Keep making momma proud! Love you mucho” Mercy wrote.