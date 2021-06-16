Actress, Mercy Aigbe brags about being the coolest mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has crowned herself the coolest mum on earth.

This comes after Mercy’s daughter, Michelle gained 1million followers on Instagram

According to the 43-year old, she sacrificed a lot for her daughter to get to that stage.

Taking to her official Instagram page to brag about this, the proud mum of two shared a video with her daughter, Michelle.

In the video, Mercy was seen sitting on the floor and doing all she could to get a perfect shot of her daughter.

Captioning the video, the fashionista wrote;

“I am the coolest Mum Ever… Ever wonder who was taking her all those fine, fine pictures when she came home for holidays? Big Congratulations my love @michelleio__ on your 1 MILLION IG followers! I am super proud of all your achievements and blessed to have you as my first fruit!

The big 20 loading!!!!! I miss you tho @michelleio__ see you soon! Keep making momma proud! Love you mucho” Mercy wrote.

Via Instagram
