Actress, Mercy Aigbe considers marriage again after getting an unexpected surprise from ‘D owner’

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has made known her intentions to consider marriage again.

This comes after the actress’s mystery lover ‘D Owner’ gave her an unexpected surprise while on a movie set.

According to the mother of two, she felt loved and the act of kindness from her lover might make her consider getting married to him.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 43-year-old wrote;

“So D Owner surprised me with flowers and of course Sea Food Platter (as a foodie concern )on set! Awwwww it’s the little things! Thanks, baby” So D Owner’ sent me flowers on set with a note that says “Keep flying high babe, I am rooting for you “ love you forever. It’s the little things! Agbeke Aya ‘D Owner’ Maybe, just maybe I might change my mind and give Marriage another shot! Love sweet sha, Iro o da.”

Reacting to this;

@official_ola_gold wrote “Wahala for who no get d owner ooooo”

@symply_hossana wrote “God when…. This is so nice and romantic.”

@choice_edo wrote “Who is this the owner by the way, may i knw him/her?”