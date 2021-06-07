Actress, Nkechi Blessing compares the treatment celebrities get from fans at home to fans abroad (Video)

Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the way Nigerian celebrities are treated, despite the effort they put into their job.

The 32-year-old actress remarked in a video circulating on social media that Nigerians need to visit abroad to see how foreigners value Nigerian artists and singers.

Nigerians, she claims, are more interested in berating and calling their celebrities names at every opportunity. She went on to say that they would prefer applaud foreign superstars than honor their own.

Her words,

“Let me say this thing that has been bordering me, Nigerians you all need to travel abroad to see how they appreciate our work, how they appreciate us being an entertainer be it in the movie or music, anything entertainment but you people back home instead of celebrating people who bring smiles to your face, you rather call them yeyebrities. “It is well but you people go on the page of international stars and praise them but once it comes to one of your own in Nigeria, you take any chance to insult, abuse, and disrespect them no wahala, the problems is in you people’s hand. I think when we change our attitude as an individual, the country will start working again. but no the hate is just too much.”

