TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her wedding with her politician lover

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally shared photos from her wedding with her politician lover.

Recall that the 32-year-old recently revealed why she did not post her wedding photos on social media.

According to Nkechi in a recent post on her official Instagram page, many find it hard to believe she is married because she did not post photos from her wedding. She said that she did not release her wedding photos because she does not intend to entertain social media users with her marriage.

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing celebrates politician lover on his birthday…

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

However, on the guy’s birthday today, Nkechi decided to stun her followers on Instagram with their wedding photos.

Captioning the photos, the controversial actress wrote;

“The day I said I do to forever”

See the photos below

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation as Actor, Timini Egbuson gifts himself a Range Rover for his birthday

Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her wedding with her…

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for six years with…

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian lesbian narrates how she was raped by 4 Nigerian…

Twitter Ban: FG shun Adamu Garba’s app, unveil a new social media app for…

Nkechi Blessing celebrates politician lover on his birthday today

Few days after Daddy Freeze’s outcry, Prophet Abiara pays a visit to TB…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More