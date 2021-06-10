Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her wedding with her politician lover

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally shared photos from her wedding with her politician lover.

Recall that the 32-year-old recently revealed why she did not post her wedding photos on social media.

According to Nkechi in a recent post on her official Instagram page, many find it hard to believe she is married because she did not post photos from her wedding. She said that she did not release her wedding photos because she does not intend to entertain social media users with her marriage.

However, on the guy’s birthday today, Nkechi decided to stun her followers on Instagram with their wedding photos.

Captioning the photos, the controversial actress wrote;

“The day I said I do to forever”

See the photos below