Actress, Tonto Dikeh shocks fans with an epic throwback picture of herself (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Tonto Dikeh, a veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has gotten people buzzing on social media after sharing a flashback photo of herself.
Tonto Dikeh is now adorning her social media pages with stunning photos as she approaches her 36th birthday.

Since her meteoric rise to fame, the stunning movie diva has been raving about who she has become.

The popular humanitarian, on the other hand, took her admirers for a spin when she published a photo of herself as a teenager.

Tonto Dikeh who knows fans will surely react urged them to tread softly on the comment section and their reaction was priceless.

See the post she shared on her Instagram page below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Leave a Reply

