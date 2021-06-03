Actress, Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly about the size of her unborn child

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has lamented bitterly about the size of her unborn child.

According to Uche, her unborn baby is too big and she is considering drinking Lipton tr Plain coffee to help her shed some weight.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 35-year-old wrote;

“All Hail the ME the FOODIE, the most beautiful thing in all is that My Bunny has grown So Big, I am considering Drinking plain Lipton or Plain Coffee to help her Lose some weight …Does anyone know tips on how to reduce Baby weight before birth? .Abeg make Unah Peep @anitajoseph8 food”

Reacting to this;

@stellairodje wrote “Plain Lipton can be ur water for now, make it and allow it to cool den use it as ur water sorry very soon we will all hear the good news Amen”

@ijbabe_eji wrote “The food looks yummy lemon and Lipton is good”

@ritabelle_studio wrote “Lipton is good, I used that for my first son cause I was eating too much then too. The laptop you can add small milk for the taste but no sugar”