TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Love and Relationship
By San

Uche Ogbodo, a Nollywood actress who recently welcomed her second child with her young lover boy, Bobby Maris, has explained why she prefers to have her children outside of wedlock.

According to the light-skinned actress, who already has a girl child from her previous relationship, “I have so many reservations on the issue of marriage right now. You know marriage is something that I wanted to try, but it didn’t work out initially. I’m not even thinking about it now but I’m very well happy about having a child as a single mother. If marriage comes later fine. So many of our women are depressed and looking old and haggard because of the issues of marriage and pregnancies. In Africa, we believe that it’s only a married woman that can get pregnant. In fact that’s what our parent taught us,” she stated.

Read; Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

READ ALSO

5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong After Having Kids

The Broken Pieces Star actress also insinuated that in Africa, so many families believe a woman is promiscuous if she gets pregnant out of wedlock, “but to whose detriment really? To the girl’s detriment. So many aged, some are childless and many of them have entered menopause without kids because they were waiting for husbands to marry them first before they get pregnant. Who says that men don’t come to women who have kids? Because even when pregnant men still came after me, so what’s going on? There’s still time for marriage, I’m still young and beautiful. I can still get married anytime I want. But I have my kids they’re blessings to me,” she stated.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar…

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More