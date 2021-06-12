Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to rest at Toyin Lawani’s wedding ceremony (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Top Nollywood Yoruba celebrities, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe has finally put their swords to rest at stylist, Toyin Lawani’s wedding ceremomy.

This comes after months of keeping malice and shading each other on social media over accusations from Iyabo Ojo that Mercy Aigbe was in a competition with her.

Recall that Iyabo refused to congratulate Mercy Aigbe after she was gifted a Range Rover, instead the mother of two shaded her colleague by saying that competing with someone is toxic and stressful.

The 43-year-olds have, however, reconciled after reuniting at the wedding ceremony of Toyin Lawani in Lagos.

The fashion enthusiasts decided to take a photo together afterwhich they both shared on their official social pages.

This many say is a good sign that both parties have settled with each other and they are now on good terms.

See the photo below;

