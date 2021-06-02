Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall – Regina Daniels’ alleged step father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels’ alleged step father, Zuka Larry who recently tied the knot with Rita Daniels has replied critics condemning his alleged marriage.

Recall, it was recently reported that Regina Daniels’ mother got married to her lover in a private ceremony at Delta State.

Her alleged husband is a musician and producer, and is based abroad. Larry is also a father of two sons who live with him abroad.

Larry shared a photo of himself and his new wife, Regina Daniels’ mum. In the picture he was standing side by side with his wife, Rita Daniels, and looking into her eyes as the couple was smiling.

He wrote;

“When love hits your heart, you will fall. It doesn’t matter who or what you are. You may be old or young, rich or poor, even black or white”.

