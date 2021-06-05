Alleged teenage lovers seen trying to book a room at a hotel (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment two teenagers visited a hotel to book a room.

The young teens who have been rumoured to be lovers were caught on camera inside an undisclosed hotel.

According to the twitter user who shared the video, the alleged lovers made inquiries from the receptionist about booking a room in the hotel.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from media users who shared their opinions about the incident.

While some people feel it is wrong for the teenagers to book a hotel room because of their age, others expressed their anger at the camera man for recording the incident, instead of focusing on his own life.

Watch the video below;