Amidst post-surgery pains, Bobrisky receives a new message from her competitor, James Brown (Photo)

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has put his long-running rivalry with colleague Bobrisky aside to wish him a speedy recovery following buttlift surgery.

Bobrisky, who recently underwent a butt enlargement surgery, took to social media to keep his fans updated on his recovery. According to the internet superstar, he is in excruciating pain that he can no longer take.



When James Brown learned of this, he turned to Snapchat to wish Bob a speedy recovery and disclose that he has continued to pray for him despite their feud.

In his words,