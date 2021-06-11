Amidst post-surgery pains, Bobrisky receives a new message from her competitor, James Brown (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, has put his long-running rivalry with colleague Bobrisky aside to wish him a speedy recovery following buttlift surgery.
Bobrisky, who recently underwent a butt enlargement surgery, took to social media to keep his fans updated on his recovery. According to the internet superstar, he is in excruciating pain that he can no longer take.


When James Brown learned of this, he turned to Snapchat to wish Bob a speedy recovery and disclose that he has continued to pray for him despite their feud.

Read; I Have Been Sleeping In One Position’ – Bobrisky Cries Out In Pain After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

In his words,

“I’m so sorry Aunty mi Bobrisky. It’s not easy.

“I know you are passing through pains. I wish I was there for you if you haven’t pushed me/my love away. I will have always been there for you. I can feel your pain. I will always pray for you aunty mi. I wish you a quick recovery. Love from your sister World famous James Brown.”

