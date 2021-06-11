Anita Joseph pays Uche Ogbodo and new born baby a visit at the hospital

Actress, Anita Joseph has shared a video of her paying her friend, Uche Ogbodo and her newborn baby a visit at the hospital.

In the video, Anita was seen holding the baby which she sang and danced with the little one.

Captioning the video, Anita wrote;

“My Bunny…You don’t even know how I feel… @ucheogbodo Weldone my geh … For all who seek the gift of children May the Lord grant your heart desires in Jesus Name Amen”

Watch the video below;

Recall that Uche welcomed her baby on the 8th of June. Announcing the birth of the baby on Instagram, the proud mum wrote;

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”