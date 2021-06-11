Anita Joseph pays Uche Ogbodo and new born baby a visit at the hospital

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Actress, Anita Joseph has shared a video of her paying her friend, Uche Ogbodo and her newborn baby a visit at the hospital.

In the video, Anita was seen holding the baby which she sang and danced with the little one.

Captioning the video, Anita wrote;

“My Bunny…You don’t even know how I feel… @ucheogbodo Weldone my geh … For all who seek the gift of children May the Lord grant your heart desires in Jesus Name Amen”

Recall that Uche welcomed her baby on the 8th of June. Announcing the birth of the baby on Instagram, the proud mum wrote;

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

