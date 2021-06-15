Any colleague who praises you in front of your boss is an enemy – Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer, Reno Omokri has shared his opinion about colleagues who praise their fellow colleagues in the presence of their boss.

According to Reno, any colleague who praises you so much in the presence of your boss, and makes you feel greater than your boss is a potential enemy.

He recounted the days of Saul and David in the Bible, when people sang praises of Saul and David, and made David look greater than his master Saul. Reno added that it caused rift between Saul and David.

Reno tweeted;

“Any colleague who praises you to your boss in ways that makes you appear even greater than that boss is a sly enemy. Remember it was the song ‘Saul has slain his thousands, and David his tens of thousands’ that brought enmity between Saul and David. #RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”.