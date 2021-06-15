TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for…

Any colleague who praises you in front of your boss is an enemy – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian lawyer, Reno Omokri has shared his opinion about colleagues who praise their fellow colleagues in the presence of their boss.

According to Reno, any colleague who praises you so much in the presence of your boss, and makes you feel greater than your boss is a potential enemy.

He recounted the days of Saul and David in the Bible, when people sang praises of Saul and David, and made David look greater than his master Saul. Reno added that it caused rift between Saul and David.

READ ALSO

“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams…

Reno Omokri’s ‘wife’ replies follower who…

Reno tweeted;

“Any colleague who praises you to your boss in ways that makes you appear even greater than that boss is a sly enemy. Remember it was the song ‘Saul has slain his thousands, and David his tens of thousands’ that brought enmity between Saul and David. #RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’ – Actor,…

Tonto Dikeh, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele remembers Ibidun Ighodalo one year…

TB Joshua’s church announces where the late prophet will be buried

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

It’s disturbing to see kids dressed like slay queens – Tboss laments

Bride rejects groom on their wedding day, says she’s no longer interested…

Dorathy Bachor meets Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, as she arrives…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More