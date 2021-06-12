Applause from Nigerians as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde joins June 12 protest in Ibadan (VIDEO)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
makinde-protest

Another valiant step as Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, joins the June 12 protest in his state on Saturday.

Makinde, a governor from the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) platform, took part in the protest in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a video that went viral, the governor can be seen amidst demonstrators screaming his name as he speaks to them.
As he spoke, the youths could be heard chanting, “that is our governor, we love you.”

Watch Video;

Meanwhile, Debo Adebayo, commonly known as Mr Macaroni, a prominent Nigerian comedian,  despite previous arrest has yet again this protest too. He went along with other demonstrators at Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota region, the site of the June 12 protest in Lagos State.

The protestors, who had been dispersed earlier by security forces, reassembled with placards in front of a motor park approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, screaming “Buhari must go” and demanding decent governance and an end to the country’s instability.

Mr Macaroni, speaking to journalists, questioned whether the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), who ran for president at least four times before gaining power, is the same guy who is bringing Nigerians grief.

