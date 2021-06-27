BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s not Lucy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has revealed who her favourite housemate is and to the surprise of many, the person is not Lucy.

Recall that Lucy was Ka3na’s best friend in the house and even after they got evicted until recently when they both went their separate ways and stopped being friends.

According to Ka3na, Lucy was not loyal to her and she could not cope.

After they both confronted each other at the BBNaija reunion show, Lucy decided to publicly apologize to Ka3na.

It looks like the apology did not change anything because Ka3na has disclosed that Dorathy is her favourite housemate and not Lucy.

According to the businesswoman, Dorathy is always there for her and they talk often.

“The way I felt about her in the house is still the same way I feel about her now…We are not like best friends but we are there for each other and we talk.. and that’s all I need from a friend… Dorathy should be my favourite housemate” the mother of one said.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQnrk1yn5G3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Via Instagram
