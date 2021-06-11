BBNaija Lucy reacts after she was accused of shaming Nengi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Bib Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has reacted to accusations that she shamed Nengi over her revealing outfits while on the show.

These accusations come after Lucy shared a photo where she wore a crop top that exposed her stomach.

According to some social media users, Lucy is a hypocrite and she is doing exactly what she shamed Nengi of in Big Brother’s house.

Reacting to these accusations, Lucy said that she never condemned anyone’s dressing in the house and she knows exactly what she said therefore anyone who can prove to her that she condemned Nengi’s dress while in the house will be given N100,000.

Speaking further, the reality star said that although she had a fight with Nengi, she never shamed her over her dress sense.

See the conversation below;

Via Instagram
