BBNaija Lucy tenders unreserved apology to Ka3na after making her cry in public

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Lucy, took to her Instastory on Instagram to tender an unreserved apology to her former bestie, Ka3na.

This comes after Lucy and Ka3na confronted each other at the reunion show following the beef between them.

Recall that Lucy and Ka3na were best of friends while on the show and after they got evicted.

However, the reality stars suddenly stopped relating with each other and according to Ka3na, that was because Lucy stopped being loyal to her.

During the reality show, Ka3na busted into tears while explaining how she felt betrayed by Lucy, who became friends with her enemies.

Reacting to this, Lucy penned down an appreciation post to Ka3na and according to her, she wants them to settle their feud.

In her words;

“I want to say thanks for being my friend, having my back, coming through for me every moment you did! Without making a show of it, friends fight, even blood fight. Getting past it and staying friends is key! Love you girl”