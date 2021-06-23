TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija Reunion 2021: I Saw Nengi Entering The Bathroom With Kiddwaya – Ka3na Spills

Entertainment
By San

Former housemate, Ka3na has alleged that she saw Nengi and Kiddwaya entering the bathroom together during the BBNaija Lockdown show.

The drama and hidden secrets in this year’s Big Brother Naija reunion keep unfolding as each episode comes with its own drama and shocking revelation.

In the highlight of day four, Ka3na was seen saying that she once saw Kiddwaya going into the bathroom to pee only for Nengi to follow him. According to Ka3na, she has no idea what transpired between the two when they entered the bathroom.

However, when asked about the incident, Nengi stated that she has no intentions and could not remember such an incident happening.

Meanwhile, Praise has reacted to the claims of Ka3na calling him a 5 secs man. In a new revelation made by him, the former housemate revealed that on the night of the ‘Aggressive cuddling’ he have the boss lady backshots that she enjoyed.

Continue reading here- BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends His 5 Secs Action With Ka3na

 

