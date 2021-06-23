TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends His 5 Secs Action With Ka3na

Entertainment
By San

Former housemate, Praise has reacted to the allegations made by co-star, Ka3na over his inability to satisfy a woman in bed.

Recall that in the previous episode of the BBNaija Reunion show, Ka3na dragged Praise, saying he didn’t last up to 5seconds in bed. According to Ka3na, she was the one who invited Praise on her bed to f*ck him.

Ka3na disclosed that she made it clear when she came to the Big Brother house that she was a divorcee but Praise hid his relationship status.

But she saw some videos for when she was evicted the second week where Praise was seen telling the other guys that he could not have anything to do with Ka3na because he had a relationship outside the house. A comment Ka3na found disrespectful hence unleashing her anger.

Reacting to the allegations that he is a 5 seconds man, Praise stated that Ka3na lied when she said she invited him to her bed to f*ck him but it was the other way round. He also emphasized that he rather f*ck Ka3na from her back.

