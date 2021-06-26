BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual escapades

Last night’s episode of BBnaija Reunion show was all about the Tolanibaj, and Prince’s entanglement in and outside the BBN house.

Recall that during the show, TolaniBaj and Prince were seemingly an item. After the show, she said they hooked up and had sex and that the intimacy is something she regrets because it was wack. According to her, she expected more from Prince.

”The intimacy happened because I was feeling Prince at the time and I 100% regret it. And it was wack by the way. I really expected more from somebody that carried a shoulder like this. You should have impressed me but you didn’t” she said.