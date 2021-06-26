BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual escapades

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Last night’s episode of BBnaija Reunion show was all about the Tolanibaj, and Prince’s entanglement in and outside the BBN house.

Recall that during the show, TolaniBaj and Prince were seemingly an item. After the show, she said they hooked up and had sex and that the intimacy is something she regrets because it was wack. According to her, she expected more from Prince.

”The intimacy happened because I was feeling Prince at the time and I 100% regret it. And it was wack by the way. I really expected more from somebody that carried a shoulder like this. You should have impressed me but you didn’t” she said.

Prince on his part confirmed that they indeed had sex. He said he later made it clear to TolaniBaj that they were not an item and that there was no ”PriBaj”, the name coined for their relationship by their fans. He said the only thing he regrets in his life is his ”relationship” with TolaniBaj.
