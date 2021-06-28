BBNaija Reunion: Laycon is a snake – Erica Nlewedim spills venom (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Laycon and Erica

The BBnaija reunion show returns tonight and the biggest fight that happened in the house between Erica Nlewedim and Laycon would be addressed.

Clips from tonight’s soon-to-be-hired episode showed Disqualified Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim has lashed out at Laycon as she addressed him as a snake and for using her to get pity votes.

Recall that during the reality show, Erica had lashed out at Laycon who was once her close buddy, calling him names for saying that she tried kissing him on different occasions.

She still reiterated her stance on the reunion show that is meant to reconcile all existing differences amongst past housemates,

In a sneak peek of what transpired in the house, Erica has called Laycon a snake and has insisted that he cannot be trusted.

She said;

“Of course, I think he’s just a snake, and he’s going to act all… like, he’s gonna make people pity him as usual, act like a Saint…and it’s not gonna be genuine and there’s no point, and really, there’s no relevant. We only knew each other for like two months… right? In my 27 years of living on earth, I only knew him for 2 months. So, there’s no relevance honestly and there’s nothing I will ever trust that comes out of his mouth. So, there’s no point and as I look at him, I still feel very stupid for saying that he’s like my best friend in the house and he has my back in the house… yeah! That’s it”.

