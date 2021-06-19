BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states why she stopped falling for Prince

During the BBNaija reunion show that reently commenced, beautiful Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince.

Nengi, a former BBNAija housemate, has addressed her connection with Prince outside of the reality show.

Recall when Nengi, Ozo, and Prince were in a triangular relationship at the start of the BBNaija lockdown edition?

When asked about her friendship with Ozo and Prince during the BBNaija Reunion on Friday night, Nengi said they are all friends.

She did say, though, that she liked Prince while he was in the house, but that she became disinterested when she learned he wasn’t a loyal guy.

“I’m just friends with Prince and likewise Ozo presently,” she said.

Nengi clarified insinuation that she used Prince and Ozo while in the house.

“I made it clear to both of them in the house that it was just friendship and I never used them.

“What do I want to use them for?

“I liked Prince in the house but he was not a loyal person and I left,” Nengi said.

Prince in agreement nodded his head to Nengi’s statement.