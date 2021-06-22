BbnaijaReunion: You are insignificant to me – Prince slams Wathoni (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Prince reviewed that Wathoni is insignificant to him on day three of the Big Brother reunion show.

While responding to the question asked by Ebuka during the reunion show as to his take on the triangles and ships in the house while also addressing his situationship with Wathoni. Prince who was ferrous after listening to other housemate’s views about his situationship with Wathoni felt betrayed.

In his defense, he stated that the midnight crew as they were popularly known at the beginning of the show which also included Wathoni spoke about housemates who were already having feelings for one another and how they were all told to apply pressure and also chase after those they were interested in before other housemates get the chance to do so.

Watch video below

 

 

