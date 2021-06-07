“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance of hard work

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood star, has turned to her social media page to lecture women on the need of working hard to make ends meet instead of relying on a sugar daddy.

The mother of one cautioned women not to become reliant on “Sugar daddy,” stating that they are capable of being anyone they desire.

She shared a post with the following text:

Don’t tell people what you are going to do, do it and shock them. After shocking them, stay silent, move on to the next project. Keep shocking, keep enjoying.

Then she also captioned it ;

MY MOTTO….

The day I will talk am sure Someone somewhere will attribute all my Wins and success to a man but they will not see now MY SACRIFICE AND HARDWORK..

.

.

Dear YOUNG WOMAN YOU CAN BE WHO YOU WANT TO BE..

YOU CAN HAVE A QUALITY LIFE WITH YOUR OWN MONEY UOUR OWN HARDWORK..

.

Normalize been your own SUGAR DADDY